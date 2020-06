Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town-home on quiet, tree-lined street. Living Room with Fireplace & Dining Room both open to Patios. Large Kitchen with Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters. Master Bedroom with Custom Walk-in Closet and newer luxury Bath with Spa Tub. Second Bedroom with en-suite Bath & great Closets! Private, 2-Car Garage with Direct Access. Laundry Room with lots of storage! Close to Whole Foods and just a few blocks to Montana.