Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

1234 25TH Street

1234 25th St · No Longer Available
Location

1234 25th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
yoga
Natural wood framed double pane windows fill a spacious living room with natural light. Open floor plan with high ceiling that's screaming for your majestic oversize piece of art. Modern kitchen with Bosch Stainless Steel appliances and breakfast bar, leads to a patio for outdoor relaxing or entertaining or why not growing your own vegetables and/or herbs. The mezzanine can be used as office, daily yoga, meditation or Love and Inspiration Room. Master suite features walk-in-closet with built-ins., master bath has 2 sinks and tub shower. Both bedrooms have their own small balcony. Bonus 218 SqFt room in basement with washer and dryer, great space for entertainment, gym or play room. Direct entry from 2 designated parking spaces in secure garage. Cat and dog friendly Controlled access entry building with intercom.Convenient location, one block South of Wilshire near 26th St. Walk to shops, restaurants, schools, Douglas Park, medical buildings + UCLA.Luxury Santa Monica lifestyle in a beautiful brand new town-home. EZ 2 show - vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 25TH Street have any available units?
1234 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1234 25TH Street have?
Some of 1234 25TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1234 25TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 25TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 25TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1234 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1234 25TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1234 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 25TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 1234 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1234 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1234 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 25TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 25TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
