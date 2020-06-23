1234 25TH Street

Amenities

Natural wood framed double pane windows fill a spacious living room with natural light. Open floor plan with high ceiling that's screaming for your majestic oversize piece of art. Modern kitchen with Bosch Stainless Steel appliances and breakfast bar, leads to a patio for outdoor relaxing or entertaining or why not growing your own vegetables and/or herbs. The mezzanine can be used as office, daily yoga, meditation or Love and Inspiration Room. Master suite features walk-in-closet with built-ins., master bath has 2 sinks and tub shower. Both bedrooms have their own small balcony. Bonus 218 SqFt room in basement with washer and dryer, great space for entertainment, gym or play room. Direct entry from 2 designated parking spaces in secure garage. Cat and dog friendly Controlled access entry building with intercom.Convenient location, one block South of Wilshire near 26th St. Walk to shops, restaurants, schools, Douglas Park, medical buildings + UCLA.Luxury Santa Monica lifestyle in a beautiful brand new town-home. EZ 2 show - vacant.