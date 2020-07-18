1234 12TH Street

Amenities

ight, Bright 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 1265 sq ft Santa Monica Townhouse in gated complex close to Wilshire and Montana Ave. Open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in Living Room and a large, lush private patio. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 full bathrooms plus full-sized laundry in upstairs closet. Unit includes 2 side by side parking spaces in gated underground parking with additional storage. Excellent location close to restaurants, coffee spots and shops! Available July 18. Call/text Janey (818)570-1144 for showings and questions