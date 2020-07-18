All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

1234 12TH Street

1234 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1234 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ight, Bright 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 1265 sq ft Santa Monica Townhouse in gated complex close to Wilshire and Montana Ave. Open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in Living Room and a large, lush private patio. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 full bathrooms plus full-sized laundry in upstairs closet. Unit includes 2 side by side parking spaces in gated underground parking with additional storage. Excellent location close to restaurants, coffee spots and shops! Available July 18. Call/text Janey (818)570-1144 for showings and questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 12TH Street have any available units?
1234 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1234 12TH Street have?
Some of 1234 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1234 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1234 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1234 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1234 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 1234 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1234 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1234 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1234 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 12TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
