All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1227 23RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1227 23RD Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1227 23RD Street

1227 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1227 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 year lease. This 2 bed 2 bath Santa Monica Bungalow is located in city center close to great stores and restaurants. Home boasts updated kitchen with access to covered deck perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Open living room with decorative fireplace and tons of natural light. Unit also has an attic perfect for storage. Parking for 2 cars and large gated front yard. Home is located 1 block to Douglas Park. Whole Foods and St John& #39;s Hospital 1/2 bl away.Fantastic SM bus system 1/2 block away will take you to the beach, Santa Monica Place mall, Getty Center, LACMA, Trader Joes, UCLA, LAX, downtown LA etc. Metro line stop is a few blocks away. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 23RD Street have any available units?
1227 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1227 23RD Street have?
Some of 1227 23RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1227 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1227 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1227 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1227 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 1227 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 23RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1227 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1227 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1227 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles