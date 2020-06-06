1227 23RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 year lease. This 2 bed 2 bath Santa Monica Bungalow is located in city center close to great stores and restaurants. Home boasts updated kitchen with access to covered deck perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Open living room with decorative fireplace and tons of natural light. Unit also has an attic perfect for storage. Parking for 2 cars and large gated front yard. Home is located 1 block to Douglas Park. Whole Foods and St John& #39;s Hospital 1/2 bl away.Fantastic SM bus system 1/2 block away will take you to the beach, Santa Monica Place mall, Getty Center, LACMA, Trader Joes, UCLA, LAX, downtown LA etc. Metro line stop is a few blocks away. Easy to show!