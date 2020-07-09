All apartments in Santa Monica
1226 23rd St Unit: 6

1226 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1226 23rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Beds + Loft, 2.5 Baths
Deposit: $5,000

Description

Architectural, modern 3-level townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, extra loft room with sun deck and views. Bright unit with high ceilings throughout. Level 1: Wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting in living room, formal dining, kitchen. Living room has fireplace and balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Separate formal dining room. Level 2: Both bedrooms feature high ceilings, extra windows, wood laminate flooring, two bathrooms. Level 3: Upper loft room with walk-in closet leads to large sun deck with local views. Washer/dryer, central air/heat, 2 parking spaces in secure garage. Pet friendly. Great area! Walk to Whole Foods and restaurants. Call or text for showing!
Features

Pet Friendly Hardwood floors Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park Sundeck Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Parking: 2

Utilities

Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have any available units?
1226 23rd St Unit: 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have?
Some of 1226 23rd St Unit: 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1226 23rd St Unit: 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 offers parking.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have a pool?
No, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have accessible units?
No, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 23rd St Unit: 6 has units with air conditioning.

