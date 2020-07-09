1226 23rd St Unit: 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Beds + Loft, 2.5 Baths

Deposit: $5,000



Description



Architectural, modern 3-level townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, extra loft room with sun deck and views. Bright unit with high ceilings throughout. Level 1: Wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting in living room, formal dining, kitchen. Living room has fireplace and balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Separate formal dining room. Level 2: Both bedrooms feature high ceilings, extra windows, wood laminate flooring, two bathrooms. Level 3: Upper loft room with walk-in closet leads to large sun deck with local views. Washer/dryer, central air/heat, 2 parking spaces in secure garage. Pet friendly. Great area! Walk to Whole Foods and restaurants. Call or text for showing!

Features



Utilities



Trash