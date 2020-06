Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 1 Bed/1 bath just So. of Wilshire. Wood flooring, vertical blinds, newer kitchen counter, the unit comes with a gas stove & refrigerator, good closet space, 1 car garage. Laundromat nearby.

Great location short walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd., minutes from the beach.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.