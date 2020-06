Amenities

Very nice and bright upper 1 bedroom in a beautifully landscaped courtyard-style building. New berber carpet, vertical blinds, good closet space, large eat-in kitchen with stove & refrigerator, storage room off the kitchen. Laundromat nearby. Easy street parking with permit. Great location in the heart of Santa Monica, minutes from the beach.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.