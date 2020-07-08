All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1204 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1204 Bay Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:56 PM

1204 Bay Street

1204 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1204 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Sunset Park second level apartment with private deck entrance. Separate freestanding building with no shared walls. Spacious living room with high ceilings, decorative fireplace. French doors open to deck. Hardwood floors. Ceramic tiled kitchen. Dining area with lovely view from large picture window. 2 bedrooms. 2 full baths. Master bedroom has high ceilings, lots of closet space. Central heating. Private entrance garage included. Additional permitted street parking included for residents and visitors. Apartment has its own washer/dryer. Please no pets, no smoking. Situated on a quiet hilltop street with fresh ocean breeze. Available June 1...possibly sooner. See virtual tour here: https://www.toddjonesrealtor.com/lease-listings/bay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Bay Street have any available units?
1204 Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1204 Bay Street have?
Some of 1204 Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1204 Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Bay Street offers parking.
Does 1204 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 1204 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles