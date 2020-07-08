1204 Bay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Sunset Park second level apartment with private deck entrance. Separate freestanding building with no shared walls. Spacious living room with high ceilings, decorative fireplace. French doors open to deck. Hardwood floors. Ceramic tiled kitchen. Dining area with lovely view from large picture window. 2 bedrooms. 2 full baths. Master bedroom has high ceilings, lots of closet space. Central heating. Private entrance garage included. Additional permitted street parking included for residents and visitors. Apartment has its own washer/dryer. Please no pets, no smoking. Situated on a quiet hilltop street with fresh ocean breeze. Available June 1...possibly sooner. See virtual tour here: https://www.toddjonesrealtor.com/lease-listings/bay