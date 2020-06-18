All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1171 FRANKLIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1171 FRANKLIN Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1171 FRANKLIN Street

1171 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1171 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Front Corner Townhome, 2016 Condo Construction. Prime Santa Monica, Franklin School District - Immediate Move In! Luxury 3 bdrm + loft + 3 bath Townhouse Condo with balconies and roof terrace overlooking manicured gardens, wood floors, 2 car side by side gated underground parking w/ direct access to unit, plus 2 parking permits. Only 6 new townhomes for an intimate perfect Santa Monica lifestyle! The only condo complex on a single family street, a 1/2 block north of Wilshire, directly across Bristol Farms & Starbucks, and a host of restaurants and shopping complete every convenience. Blocks from the chic Montana shopping district. Lushly landscaped, luxury stainless steel appliances, W/D in Unit, Central Air, 2 gas fireplaces, walk-in closets in every bedroom! Jacuzzi Tub, Separate shower stall, tankless water heater, modern kitchen with granite counters and self closing drawers, Alarm system complete this gorgeous condominium!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have any available units?
1171 FRANKLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have?
Some of 1171 FRANKLIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 FRANKLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1171 FRANKLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 FRANKLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1171 FRANKLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1171 FRANKLIN Street offers parking.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 FRANKLIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have a pool?
No, 1171 FRANKLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1171 FRANKLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 FRANKLIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 FRANKLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1171 FRANKLIN Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles