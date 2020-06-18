1171 FRANKLIN Street

Amenities

Front Corner Townhome, 2016 Condo Construction. Prime Santa Monica, Franklin School District - Immediate Move In! Luxury 3 bdrm + loft + 3 bath Townhouse Condo with balconies and roof terrace overlooking manicured gardens, wood floors, 2 car side by side gated underground parking w/ direct access to unit, plus 2 parking permits. Only 6 new townhomes for an intimate perfect Santa Monica lifestyle! The only condo complex on a single family street, a 1/2 block north of Wilshire, directly across Bristol Farms & Starbucks, and a host of restaurants and shopping complete every convenience. Blocks from the chic Montana shopping district. Lushly landscaped, luxury stainless steel appliances, W/D in Unit, Central Air, 2 gas fireplaces, walk-in closets in every bedroom! Jacuzzi Tub, Separate shower stall, tankless water heater, modern kitchen with granite counters and self closing drawers, Alarm system complete this gorgeous condominium!