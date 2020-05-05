Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1143 6th Street #104 Available 10/15/19 Remodeled Head to Toe! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Private Patio, 6th Street, North of Wilshire - Just remodeled! New kitchens and baths! Just blocks away from Santa Monica Beach, Pier, 3rd St Promenade, Reed Park, Shops & Restaurants on Wilshire & Montana. Spacious, bright, 2 bed + 2 bath end unit in a small 12-unit building with controlled entry. The only unit in the building w/ inside laundry that also features the biggest patio. Huge living room can easily fit a home office or reading area. The great layout makes entertaining effortless. Master bedroom has wonderful natural light and wall-to-wall closet. The ensuite has a tub, laundry closet w/ stackable W&D plus a linen closet. 2nd bedroom is good sized w/ big closet space. Hallway bath is fully updated w/ a big shower. 3 extra closets in the hallway and 2 extra storage spaces on garage level. One parking spot in gated garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Roosevelt Elementary & Lincoln Middle.



(RLNE4615159)