Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1143 6th Street #104
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1143 6th Street #104

1143 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1143 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1143 6th Street #104 Available 10/15/19 Remodeled Head to Toe! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Private Patio, 6th Street, North of Wilshire - Just remodeled! New kitchens and baths! Just blocks away from Santa Monica Beach, Pier, 3rd St Promenade, Reed Park, Shops & Restaurants on Wilshire & Montana. Spacious, bright, 2 bed + 2 bath end unit in a small 12-unit building with controlled entry. The only unit in the building w/ inside laundry that also features the biggest patio. Huge living room can easily fit a home office or reading area. The great layout makes entertaining effortless. Master bedroom has wonderful natural light and wall-to-wall closet. The ensuite has a tub, laundry closet w/ stackable W&D plus a linen closet. 2nd bedroom is good sized w/ big closet space. Hallway bath is fully updated w/ a big shower. 3 extra closets in the hallway and 2 extra storage spaces on garage level. One parking spot in gated garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Roosevelt Elementary & Lincoln Middle.

(RLNE4615159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 6th Street #104 have any available units?
1143 6th Street #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1143 6th Street #104 have?
Some of 1143 6th Street #104's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 6th Street #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1143 6th Street #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 6th Street #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 6th Street #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1143 6th Street #104 does offer parking.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 6th Street #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 have a pool?
No, 1143 6th Street #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 have accessible units?
No, 1143 6th Street #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 6th Street #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 6th Street #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 6th Street #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
