1128 Pacific Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Santa Monica Guest House (Santa Monica)-Furnished/1BR/1BATH/Full Kitchen/Private access to this detached and well appointed furnished guesthouse, including high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator,dishwasher,stove,microwave,granite counter tops, floors,furniture,new L Shaped couch, coffee table,queen size bed and frame, LG 50" fLATSCREEN, WITH ACCESS TO HULU Live CHANNELS AND PREMIUM CHANNELS SUCH AS, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Utilities, such as gas,water,electrical,wifi/internet and t.v channels are included,($200 a month value included). Great garden and yard views and outdoor decking and furniture. Included use of Washer & Dryer. Quite, serene, safe living space, with gated access. THE LEASE IS FOR THE GUEST HOUSE NOT THE MAIN HOUSE.