All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1128 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1128 Pacific Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1128 Pacific Street

1128 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1128 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Santa Monica Guest House (Santa Monica)-Furnished/1BR/1BATH/Full Kitchen/Private access to this detached and well appointed furnished guesthouse, including high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator,dishwasher,stove,microwave,granite counter tops, floors,furniture,new L Shaped couch, coffee table,queen size bed and frame, LG 50" fLATSCREEN, WITH ACCESS TO HULU Live CHANNELS AND PREMIUM CHANNELS SUCH AS, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Utilities, such as gas,water,electrical,wifi/internet and t.v channels are included,($200 a month value included). Great garden and yard views and outdoor decking and furniture. Included use of Washer & Dryer. Quite, serene, safe living space, with gated access. THE LEASE IS FOR THE GUEST HOUSE NOT THE MAIN HOUSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Pacific Street have any available units?
1128 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1128 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1128 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1128 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1128 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1128 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles