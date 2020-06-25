1124 26TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Spanish home completely remodeled with bright open floor plan. Original details blend seamlessly with clean design aesthetic. Cook's kitchen includes Wolf stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, and large island all open to comfortable dining area. Master bedroom opens to idyllic yard with pergola covered seating area and large yard with fruit trees and more seating/entertaining areas. One bedroom is currently being used as a den but could easily revert to a bedroom. House is set behind original Spanish gate and offers complete privacy and tranquility. Great location. Just minutes to Milo & Olive, Starbucks, Erewhon market, the beach, Metro Line to downtown LA, downtown Santa Monica, Brentwood Country Mart, Montana Ave. and shops. FULLY FURNISHED (no exceptions please).This is a short term lease available between May 17 to Oct 19, 2019.