All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1124 26TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1124 26TH Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

1124 26TH Street

1124 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1124 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish home completely remodeled with bright open floor plan. Original details blend seamlessly with clean design aesthetic. Cook's kitchen includes Wolf stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, and large island all open to comfortable dining area. Master bedroom opens to idyllic yard with pergola covered seating area and large yard with fruit trees and more seating/entertaining areas. One bedroom is currently being used as a den but could easily revert to a bedroom. House is set behind original Spanish gate and offers complete privacy and tranquility. Great location. Just minutes to Milo & Olive, Starbucks, Erewhon market, the beach, Metro Line to downtown LA, downtown Santa Monica, Brentwood Country Mart, Montana Ave. and shops. FULLY FURNISHED (no exceptions please).This is a short term lease available between May 17 to Oct 19, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 26TH Street have any available units?
1124 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1124 26TH Street have?
Some of 1124 26TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1124 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 1124 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 26TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 1124 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 26TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles