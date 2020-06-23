All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 12th Street

1117 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and spacious upper 1 + 1 with balcony just No. of Wilshire. Laminate wood flooring in the living room, new berber carpet in the bedroom, vertical blinds, kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator, unit has good closet space and comes with 1 car parking. There is an on-site laundry room. Great location short walking distance from shopping, cafes and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd., close to Montana Ave, minutes from the beach.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 12th Street have any available units?
1117 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1117 12th Street have?
Some of 1117 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1117 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 1117 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1117 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
