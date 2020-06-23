1117 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright and spacious upper 1 + 1 with balcony just No. of Wilshire. Laminate wood flooring in the living room, new berber carpet in the bedroom, vertical blinds, kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator, unit has good closet space and comes with 1 car parking. There is an on-site laundry room. Great location short walking distance from shopping, cafes and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd., close to Montana Ave, minutes from the beach.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.