1115 Princeton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This north of Wilshire building affords the Santa Monica Lifestyle. It has a 2 car garage with direct access to the unit. The garage also has the washer and dryer in it. This 1700 Sq. Ft. unit has 3 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood floors in the living area and bedrooms. The living room has a large gas fireplace that looks out onto a small private gated patio. This area is perfect for your BBQ and entertaining pleasures! Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & washer & dryer are all included for your convenience.



The lease is a minimum One year and the rent is $4500.00 per month.

Security Deposit of $4500.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.