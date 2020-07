Amenities

some paid utils microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous Santa Monica Studio - Property Id: 162308



Beautiful studio in Santa Monica with large windows and tons of natural light. Walkable to everything Santa Monica has to offer - 3rd Street Promenade, Palisades Park, Santa Monica Pier, Montana Avenue, and lots of shopping, dining, and nightlife. Amazing building manager, friendly tenants, and overall a beautiful, fun place to live.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162308p

Property Id 162308



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183328)