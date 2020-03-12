All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1101 LINCOLN

1101 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Price reduced and 2-weeks free if start date is by June 15th. Live in the heart of Wilshire-Montana with beach access only 8 blocks east of the California incline. Enjoy a fresh brewed cup of coffee and irresistible donuts at Sidecar on Wilshire Blvd or a fresh cold pressed juice at Kreation on Montana Avenue. Located at the intersection of California and Lincoln, this 2-bed, 2-bath front facing unit is flooded with natural light and offers a semi-enclosed oversized patio. Privacy between both bedrooms and from the open concept living space, creates an ideal floor plan for any living situation. One-car parking with large storage space available in gated garage, elevator access directly next to the unit, community laundry room with 2 washers and 2 dryers located across from the unit. Additional parking is available on Lincoln or California through residential permit parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 LINCOLN have any available units?
1101 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1101 LINCOLN have?
Some of 1101 LINCOLN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
1101 LINCOLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 1101 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1101 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 1101 LINCOLN does offer parking.
Does 1101 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 1101 LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 1101 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 1101 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 LINCOLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
