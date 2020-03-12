1101 LINCOLN

Amenities

Price reduced and 2-weeks free if start date is by June 15th. Live in the heart of Wilshire-Montana with beach access only 8 blocks east of the California incline. Enjoy a fresh brewed cup of coffee and irresistible donuts at Sidecar on Wilshire Blvd or a fresh cold pressed juice at Kreation on Montana Avenue. Located at the intersection of California and Lincoln, this 2-bed, 2-bath front facing unit is flooded with natural light and offers a semi-enclosed oversized patio. Privacy between both bedrooms and from the open concept living space, creates an ideal floor plan for any living situation. One-car parking with large storage space available in gated garage, elevator access directly next to the unit, community laundry room with 2 washers and 2 dryers located across from the unit. Additional parking is available on Lincoln or California through residential permit parking.