1048 3RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Luxury townhome living 2 blocks from Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park. Feel the ocean breezes from any one of the 7 balconies and patios that surround this front-facing unit. The entire unit is light-filled with windows on 3 sides plus hardwood and travertine floors and high end finishes throughout. The main level features living, dining, open chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and powder room. The second level includes two ensuite bedrooms each with their own private patio. The third level features the master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks and separate spa tub and shower, oversized balcony and loft plus access to roof patios. The entire home is pre-wired for internet and sound. Direct entry from private garage with custom storage units.