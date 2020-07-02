All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1048 3RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1048 3RD Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1048 3RD Street

1048 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1048 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxury townhome living 2 blocks from Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park. Feel the ocean breezes from any one of the 7 balconies and patios that surround this front-facing unit. The entire unit is light-filled with windows on 3 sides plus hardwood and travertine floors and high end finishes throughout. The main level features living, dining, open chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and powder room. The second level includes two ensuite bedrooms each with their own private patio. The third level features the master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks and separate spa tub and shower, oversized balcony and loft plus access to roof patios. The entire home is pre-wired for internet and sound. Direct entry from private garage with custom storage units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 3RD Street have any available units?
1048 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1048 3RD Street have?
Some of 1048 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1048 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1048 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1048 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1048 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 1048 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 1048 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1048 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1048 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles