1044 20th Street #G
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1044 20th Street #G

1044 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1044 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1044 20th Street #7 For Lease - Easy to show! This beautiful townhouse features wood flooring throughout (including in bedrooms) & tile floors, spacious living and dining areas, plantation shutters, and multiple private outdoor spaces, and newly updated bathroom countertops. Two large bedrooms with sloped ceilings & spacious closets, wood floors, and separate baths. Upstairs laundry room, side-by-side parking. Kitchen features new refrigerator, ample counter & storage space, and view of back patio. Perfect location blocks from both Montana Ave & Wilshire Blvd shops and eateries. Award-winning School District: Franklin Elementary School & Lincoln Middle School.

Sq. Ft is an approximation.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 20th Street #G have any available units?
1044 20th Street #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1044 20th Street #G have?
Some of 1044 20th Street #G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 20th Street #G currently offering any rent specials?
1044 20th Street #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 20th Street #G pet-friendly?
No, 1044 20th Street #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1044 20th Street #G offer parking?
Yes, 1044 20th Street #G offers parking.
Does 1044 20th Street #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 20th Street #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 20th Street #G have a pool?
No, 1044 20th Street #G does not have a pool.
Does 1044 20th Street #G have accessible units?
No, 1044 20th Street #G does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 20th Street #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 20th Street #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 20th Street #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 20th Street #G does not have units with air conditioning.

