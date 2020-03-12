1040 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

Magnificent executive lease in the heart of Northern Santa Monica. Designer perfect with state of the art everything- furnishings, appliances, art, gourmet kitchen & exquisite baths. Two bedrooms & enormous loft/living space. Enjoy the gorgeous roof deck complete with BBQ, furniture for entertaining while watching the sunset over the Pacific. Bring your fussiest clients; it's like living in a five star hotel. Just steps from the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, trendy restaurants & beach-side entertainment.