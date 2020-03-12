All apartments in Santa Monica
1040 4TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1040 4TH Street

1040 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Magnificent executive lease in the heart of Northern Santa Monica. Designer perfect with state of the art everything- furnishings, appliances, art, gourmet kitchen & exquisite baths. Two bedrooms & enormous loft/living space. Enjoy the gorgeous roof deck complete with BBQ, furniture for entertaining while watching the sunset over the Pacific. Bring your fussiest clients; it's like living in a five star hotel. Just steps from the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, trendy restaurants & beach-side entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 4TH Street have any available units?
1040 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1040 4TH Street have?
Some of 1040 4TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1040 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1040 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 1040 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
