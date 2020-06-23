All apartments in Santa Monica
1039 26th Street
1039 26th Street

1039 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1039 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Short or long term furnished lease with A/C and all amenities in the heart of Santa Monica and short walk to Montana Ave. This property has had a major renovation with all upgrades of a five-star hotel. Two homes on a lot this rental property is the back house completely separated from other home. The property is the ultimate in comfort and serenity in its soothing colors and design. The home has been meticulously decorated with the finest materials, furnishing and amenities. Living room includes large sectional, gas fireplace and flat screen TV. A large wooden table and chairs fit 6 comfortably. Kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar seating. French doors from living room lead to a beautiful patio with water feature, BBQ, and conversation seating. Beautiful bedroom with luxurious bedding and linens includes a queen bed, flat screen tv and French doors to patio. Elegant full bathroom with shower and tub. Master bedroom with high-end quality queen bed and linens, large walk-in closet and attached bath with separate shower. Separate area for washer and dryer. Property is adorned with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, finest tiles, furnishings, fixtures and appliances. Parking is street parking Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet All leases are over 30 days no daily rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 26th Street have any available units?
1039 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1039 26th Street have?
Some of 1039 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1039 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1039 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1039 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1039 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1039 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1039 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1039 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1039 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 26th Street has units with air conditioning.
