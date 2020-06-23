1039 26th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Short or long term furnished lease with A/C and all amenities in the heart of Santa Monica and short walk to Montana Ave. This property has had a major renovation with all upgrades of a five-star hotel. Two homes on a lot this rental property is the back house completely separated from other home. The property is the ultimate in comfort and serenity in its soothing colors and design. The home has been meticulously decorated with the finest materials, furnishing and amenities. Living room includes large sectional, gas fireplace and flat screen TV. A large wooden table and chairs fit 6 comfortably. Kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar seating. French doors from living room lead to a beautiful patio with water feature, BBQ, and conversation seating. Beautiful bedroom with luxurious bedding and linens includes a queen bed, flat screen tv and French doors to patio. Elegant full bathroom with shower and tub. Master bedroom with high-end quality queen bed and linens, large walk-in closet and attached bath with separate shower. Separate area for washer and dryer. Property is adorned with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, finest tiles, furnishings, fixtures and appliances. Parking is street parking Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet All leases are over 30 days no daily rentals