Santa Monica, CA
1038 11th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

1038 11th Street

1038 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1038 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this MODERN 3 BD 2.5 BA tri-level townhouse nestled in a security-gated 5-unit building in the heart of Santa Monica. Discover soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, new designer paint, and contemporary clerestory windows providing an abundance of natural light. Enjoy a cozy living room with fireplace, dining area with stunning original Schonbek chandelier, and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen! The vaulted open kitchen boasts sleek quartz counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances from the Samsung Chef Collection. Walk to the 2nd level to find a hidden glass-enclosed loft overlooking the living area providing extra space that can be easily used as an office, playroom, or guest room. This contemporary home also features all LED lighting, central A/C and heat, front-loading washer and dryer, tankless water heater, and full alarm system. Spend some time on the BBQ grill in your exclusive fully-enclosed outdoor patio. Private 2-car side-by-side garage with cabinets for additional storage and direct home access. The building comes secured with a security system and surveillance cameras for a secure living environment! Convenient to Wilshire Blvd, Whole Foods, Reed Park, PCH, 10 FWY, AMC, Tongva Park, 3rd St Promenade, Montana Ave, award winning schools, Santa Monica Pier, food, shopping, and more! A "Walker's Paradise" located only 0.8 mile to Ocean Blvd and the beach, bluffs, and bike paths!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 11th Street have any available units?
1038 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1038 11th Street have?
Some of 1038 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1038 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1038 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 11th Street offers parking.
Does 1038 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1038 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1038 11th Street has units with air conditioning.

