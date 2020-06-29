1038 11th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this MODERN 3 BD 2.5 BA tri-level townhouse nestled in a security-gated 5-unit building in the heart of Santa Monica. Discover soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, new designer paint, and contemporary clerestory windows providing an abundance of natural light. Enjoy a cozy living room with fireplace, dining area with stunning original Schonbek chandelier, and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen! The vaulted open kitchen boasts sleek quartz counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances from the Samsung Chef Collection. Walk to the 2nd level to find a hidden glass-enclosed loft overlooking the living area providing extra space that can be easily used as an office, playroom, or guest room. This contemporary home also features all LED lighting, central A/C and heat, front-loading washer and dryer, tankless water heater, and full alarm system. Spend some time on the BBQ grill in your exclusive fully-enclosed outdoor patio. Private 2-car side-by-side garage with cabinets for additional storage and direct home access. The building comes secured with a security system and surveillance cameras for a secure living environment! Convenient to Wilshire Blvd, Whole Foods, Reed Park, PCH, 10 FWY, AMC, Tongva Park, 3rd St Promenade, Montana Ave, award winning schools, Santa Monica Pier, food, shopping, and more! A "Walker's Paradise" located only 0.8 mile to Ocean Blvd and the beach, bluffs, and bike paths!