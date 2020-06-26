1029 26th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

This beautiful, light and bright single story contemporary Santa Monica house at North of Wilshire, features- 3 bed, 3 baths with almost 2500 sq. feet on an 8000+ large, flat grassy yard. The elegant living room has a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings, huge dining and family room, an open floor plan which opens up with French doors a to gorgeous patio along a private lavish, tranquil large grassy yard. The yard has a nice water feature, a wooden porch with BBQ, an excellent outdoor dining area for parties and entertaining. In addition, an elegant expansive romantic master bedroom has a fireplace, soaring ceiling, a walk-in closet and opens up to the yard. The kitchen has maple cabinets with marble countertops, with an eating area overlooking the outside yard, Separate laundry room, new A/C, marble flooring. It is in the Franklin Elementary school, natural light all through out. The great house, close to the beach, Montana Ave, minutes from Brentwood and the Santa Monica 3rd street Promenade. Convenient for people who like to bike, hike and do the Santa Monica Stairs. Enjoy the ocean breeze with the prime location of Santa Monica in a beautifully designed house.

School district is Santa Monica - Malibu unified school District