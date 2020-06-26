All apartments in Santa Monica
1029 26th Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM

1029 26th Street

1029 26th Street
Location

1029 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This beautiful, light and bright single story contemporary Santa Monica house at North of Wilshire, features- 3 bed, 3 baths with almost 2500 sq. feet on an 8000+ large, flat grassy yard. The elegant living room has a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings, huge dining and family room, an open floor plan which opens up with French doors a to gorgeous patio along a private lavish, tranquil large grassy yard. The yard has a nice water feature, a wooden porch with BBQ, an excellent outdoor dining area for parties and entertaining. In addition, an elegant expansive romantic master bedroom has a fireplace, soaring ceiling, a walk-in closet and opens up to the yard. The kitchen has maple cabinets with marble countertops, with an eating area overlooking the outside yard, Separate laundry room, new A/C, marble flooring. It is in the Franklin Elementary school, natural light all through out. The great house, close to the beach, Montana Ave, minutes from Brentwood and the Santa Monica 3rd street Promenade. Convenient for people who like to bike, hike and do the Santa Monica Stairs. Enjoy the ocean breeze with the prime location of Santa Monica in a beautifully designed house.
School district is Santa Monica - Malibu unified school District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 26th Street have any available units?
1029 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1029 26th Street have?
Some of 1029 26th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1029 26th Street offer parking?
No, 1029 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1029 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1029 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 26th Street has units with air conditioning.
