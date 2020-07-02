Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1018 2nd St #5 Available 02/01/20 Light And Bright Penthouse Syle Unit With Rooftop Deck! - Updated 2bd/2.5ba with lots of natural light, dining area, den and family room and remodeled kitchen. Unit features high ceilings, cozy fireplace, maple wood floors, skylights, crown molding, built-in entertainment center and storage, plantation shutters and French doors to both balconies. En suite bedrooms with upgraded master bath has separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Private rooftop deck with amazing ocean and mountain views. 2 secured parking spaces and extra storage space Fabulous location, one block to Ocean Ave, close to Palisades Park, The Promenade and world famous beaches!



(RLNE4296101)