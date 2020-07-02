All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1018 2nd St #5

1018 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1018 2nd St #5 Available 02/01/20 Light And Bright Penthouse Syle Unit With Rooftop Deck! - Updated 2bd/2.5ba with lots of natural light, dining area, den and family room and remodeled kitchen. Unit features high ceilings, cozy fireplace, maple wood floors, skylights, crown molding, built-in entertainment center and storage, plantation shutters and French doors to both balconies. En suite bedrooms with upgraded master bath has separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Private rooftop deck with amazing ocean and mountain views. 2 secured parking spaces and extra storage space Fabulous location, one block to Ocean Ave, close to Palisades Park, The Promenade and world famous beaches!

(RLNE4296101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 2nd St #5 have any available units?
1018 2nd St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1018 2nd St #5 have?
Some of 1018 2nd St #5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 2nd St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1018 2nd St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 2nd St #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 2nd St #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1018 2nd St #5 offers parking.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 2nd St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 have a pool?
No, 1018 2nd St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 have accessible units?
No, 1018 2nd St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 2nd St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 2nd St #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 2nd St #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

