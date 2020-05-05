All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1014 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1014 4TH Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

1014 4TH Street

1014 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1014 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Stunning remodeled unit with great light, ocean breezes and treetop views. Bamboo floors, custom tiled kitchen, and bath with quartz counters, full-size wash/dryer in unit, super-sized custom closets, recessed lighting and crown moulding throughout great a peaceful ambiance for the most discerning tenant. Secure parking in a well-maintained building. Make this your next home in an amazing location, moments to Palisades Park, Beach, Promenade and Montana Ave. Well maintained secure building has earthquake insurance and reserves are nearly fully funded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 4TH Street have any available units?
1014 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1014 4TH Street have?
Some of 1014 4TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1014 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1014 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 1014 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 1014 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles