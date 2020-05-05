1014 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Stunning remodeled unit with great light, ocean breezes and treetop views. Bamboo floors, custom tiled kitchen, and bath with quartz counters, full-size wash/dryer in unit, super-sized custom closets, recessed lighting and crown moulding throughout great a peaceful ambiance for the most discerning tenant. Secure parking in a well-maintained building. Make this your next home in an amazing location, moments to Palisades Park, Beach, Promenade and Montana Ave. Well maintained secure building has earthquake insurance and reserves are nearly fully funded.