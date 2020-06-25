1012 2ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage media room new construction yoga

Modern, new construction, ocean view condo in small 4-unit building in ultra-prime Santa Monica Location. This 10+ year project isprobably one of the last ever to be built on Second Street which will feature Ocean Avenue and ocean views. Large single-level residencefeatures awesome ocean views and a super bright and airy space that combines living, dining, and kitchen. Modern kitchen with top-of-the-lineappliances that most developers would never even consider using. Stunning Master suite that features a sitting area, an outdoor patio, a largewalk-in closet, and leaves you with the feeling of living in a high-end ultra-modern hotel. Master bathroom features huge dual vanity, soakingtub, and shower with rain head & handheld. Truly a world class location that one could live car free. Instant access to beach, park, shopping,farmers' markets, movie theaters, markets, gyms, yoga/fitness classes, and top notch restaurants.