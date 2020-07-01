1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym hot tub

WOW, you just found the Trifecta! Walk or bike to the beach, 3rd Street or Montana. You can even walk to the Metro rail and go to DTLA for those big concerts or games. Another words location, location location. Fabulous neighbors and the best living space streaming with sunlight you can imagine. A huge kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinets. An open combo living rm dining area that opens to a charming patio. The mster has a walk-in closet plus a full wall closet , double vanity and Hugh spa tub with separate stall shwr. The beautiful 2nd bedroom offers a large closet and full bath just outside. The loft is truly huge. Workout space, office and room for TV watching. Look no more you just won the Lottery!