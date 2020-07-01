All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue

1010 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
hot tub
WOW, you just found the Trifecta! Walk or bike to the beach, 3rd Street or Montana. You can even walk to the Metro rail and go to DTLA for those big concerts or games. Another words location, location location. Fabulous neighbors and the best living space streaming with sunlight you can imagine. A huge kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinets. An open combo living rm dining area that opens to a charming patio. The mster has a walk-in closet plus a full wall closet , double vanity and Hugh spa tub with separate stall shwr. The beautiful 2nd bedroom offers a large closet and full bath just outside. The loft is truly huge. Workout space, office and room for TV watching. Look no more you just won the Lottery!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

