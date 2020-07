Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center carport community garden concierge hot tub internet access media room playground smoke-free community tennis court

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Luxury amenities and an unbelievable locale make the Mansion Grove Apartments in Santa Clara the ideal place to begin your next chapter. Surrounded by elegant waterscapes and lush gardens, these modern, yet timeless apartments share grounds with one of Santa Clara's oldest and most prestigious landmarks, all while providing an abundance of premium amenities like an HD cinema lounge, a kinetic Fitness Center and two large swimming pools. The Mansion Grove apartments in Santa Clara are luxury living at its most fulfilling. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)