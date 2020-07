Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center car charging hot tub internet access

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. 550 Moreland's menu of amenities rivals luxury hotels. The 8,500-square-foot recreation center hosts commercial-grade cardio equipment, an HD theater, chef grade outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Stroll along the lush landscaping and gardens (drought-friendly thanks to a recycled-water system). Solar panels light community spaces. And inside your apartment home, ecofriendly appliances and conveniences have been hand-picked for progressive living.(Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.) Walk 3 minutes to Rivermark Village for sushi, happy hour or everyday essentials. 550 Moreland is even within walking distance of light rail, putting you minutes from the best of Santa Clara.