Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard internet cafe gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport hot tub internet access

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. A welcome sanctuary from the hustle and bustle, the Montecito Apartments in Santa Clara set the tone for easy living. Towering redwoods and manicured courtyards are the backdrop for these bright, airy apartments. A sparkling outdoor pool, a body-sculpting kinetic Fitness Center and a cyber cafe make this community everything you need for a tranquil lifestyle. Montecito in Santa Clara makes it possible to be balanced and centered, while still being in the center of it all. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)