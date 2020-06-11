Park Central Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room fire pit game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Amidst the manicured lawns, well-groomed trees and shady greens of Park Central, a private haven is waiting. Your day begins with a dip in the saltwater pool, a session in our kinetic Fitness Center or a stroll through the courtyard-style grounds. Just a short walk from Santa Clara University, Caltrain and plenty of shopping, Park Central has a respectable Walk Score of 76. With the tranquil relaxation of a verdant park and the location of a modern estate, Park Central makes for a centered, active lifestyle. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)