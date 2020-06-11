Park Central Apartments

Amenities
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Amidst the manicured lawns, well-groomed trees and shady greens of Park Central, a private haven is waiting. Your day begins with a dip in the saltwater pool, a session in our kinetic Fitness Center or a stroll through the courtyard-style grounds. Just a short walk from Santa Clara University, Caltrain and plenty of shopping, Park Central has a respectable Walk Score of 76. With the tranquil relaxation of a verdant park and the location of a modern estate, Park Central makes for a centered, active lifestyle. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)