Santa Clara, CA
Park Central Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Park Central Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1050 Benton St · (408) 549-1336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Weeks Free on Select Apartments
Location

1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$2,517

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$2,532

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$3,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$3,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Central Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Amidst the manicured lawns, well-groomed trees and shady greens of Park Central, a private haven is waiting. Your day begins with a dip in the saltwater pool, a session in our kinetic Fitness Center or a stroll through the courtyard-style grounds. Just a short walk from Santa Clara University, Caltrain and plenty of shopping, Park Central has a respectable Walk Score of 76. With the tranquil relaxation of a verdant park and the location of a modern estate, Park Central makes for a centered, active lifestyle. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned Space in Underground Garage or Covered Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Central Apartments have any available units?
Park Central Apartments has 11 units available starting at $2,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Central Apartments have?
Some of Park Central Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Central Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Central Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 2 Weeks Free on Select Apartments
Is Park Central Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Central Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Central Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Central Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Central Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Central Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Central Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Central Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Central Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Central Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has units with dishwashers.
