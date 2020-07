Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving carport clubhouse courtyard internet access sauna

Estancia at Santa Clara Apartments is located between Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, offering the best of Northern California right at your doorstep. We are close to schools, including Don Callejon Elementary School, shopping, fine dining and recreation and provide easy access to I-880, Rt 237, Rt 101 and San Jose International Airport. Our apartments are newly renovated and can feature 9-foot ceilings, in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in and linen closets and private patio or balcony. Enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ/picnic area, fitness and business centers and covered parking.