916 W Santa Clara Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

916 W Santa Clara Avenue

916 West Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 West Santa Clara Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single level 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom West Floral Park home on a beautifully landscaped over-sized lot. This single level home features a mix of mid-century as well as ranch characteristics. Newer laminate wood floors throughout the entire home, newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including the refrigerator. As you make your way into the home you are greeted by a spacious living room with a large stone fireplace and wall length sliding glass doors that open to the private, tranquil, and serene backyard. Two secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. One bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom with access to a private patio, and a bathroom with a full shower across the hall. The master bedroom and bathroom features double sink vanities, two full length closets with mirrored doors and a sliding glass door that leads you to the relaxing backyard. The stunning oversized backyard offers a hardscape area with a covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining! The home also features a walk-in garden shed and an additional room off the house that could be used as a workshop or workout room. Centrally located next to the 5 freeway, downtown Santa Ana, Mainplace Mall, and major shopping and restaurants. All pets will be considered. Available for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

