916 W Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single level 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom West Floral Park home on a beautifully landscaped over-sized lot. This single level home features a mix of mid-century as well as ranch characteristics. Newer laminate wood floors throughout the entire home, newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including the refrigerator. As you make your way into the home you are greeted by a spacious living room with a large stone fireplace and wall length sliding glass doors that open to the private, tranquil, and serene backyard. Two secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. One bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom with access to a private patio, and a bathroom with a full shower across the hall. The master bedroom and bathroom features double sink vanities, two full length closets with mirrored doors and a sliding glass door that leads you to the relaxing backyard. The stunning oversized backyard offers a hardscape area with a covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining! The home also features a walk-in garden shed and an additional room off the house that could be used as a workshop or workout room. Centrally located next to the 5 freeway, downtown Santa Ana, Mainplace Mall, and major shopping and restaurants. All pets will be considered. Available for move in now.