508 E Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Urban Living Properties is a boutique apartment company with an inventory of Architecturally unique properties. We believe that just because you're renting, doesn't mean you should compromise on Style, Design and Architecture. We are proud to offer this Brand New property located walking distance from Down Town Santa Ana (DTSA) and the OC Civic Center. Featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), barn-door style glass shower doors, European washer/dryer, AC, two large closets (including a walk-in) and a personal enclosed garage. Please txt for viewing appointment. pets are welcomed security