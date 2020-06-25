All apartments in Santa Ana
508 E Washington Avenue
508 E Washington Avenue

508 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Washington Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Urban Living Properties is a boutique apartment company with an inventory of Architecturally unique properties. We believe that just because you're renting, doesn't mean you should compromise on Style, Design and Architecture. We are proud to offer this Brand New property located walking distance from Down Town Santa Ana (DTSA) and the OC Civic Center. Featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), barn-door style glass shower doors, European washer/dryer, AC, two large closets (including a walk-in) and a personal enclosed garage. Please txt for viewing appointment. pets are welcomed security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

