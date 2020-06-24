All apartments in Santa Ana
3709 S Sea Cliff

3709 South Sea Cliff · No Longer Available
Location

3709 South Sea Cliff, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Separate Dining With Tiled Floors, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Brick Fireplace W/ Mantle, A/C, Newer Style Windows Throughout, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, All Bedrooms With Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Vanities With Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Master Shower, Large Patio Cover With Built in Wet Bar, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Club House, Streams, Lake and Fountains, Near Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, Restaurant’s, And Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 S Sea Cliff have any available units?
3709 S Sea Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 S Sea Cliff have?
Some of 3709 S Sea Cliff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 S Sea Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
3709 S Sea Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 S Sea Cliff pet-friendly?
No, 3709 S Sea Cliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3709 S Sea Cliff offer parking?
Yes, 3709 S Sea Cliff offers parking.
Does 3709 S Sea Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 S Sea Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 S Sea Cliff have a pool?
Yes, 3709 S Sea Cliff has a pool.
Does 3709 S Sea Cliff have accessible units?
No, 3709 S Sea Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 S Sea Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 S Sea Cliff has units with dishwashers.
