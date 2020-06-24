3709 S Sea Cliff

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Separate Dining With Tiled Floors, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Brick Fireplace W/ Mantle, A/C, Newer Style Windows Throughout, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, All Bedrooms With Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Vanities With Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Master Shower, Large Patio Cover With Built in Wet Bar, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Club House, Streams, Lake and Fountains, Near Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, Restaurant’s, And Entertainment.