All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 261 N Bush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
261 N Bush Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM

261 N Bush Street

261 North Bush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

261 North Bush Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright functional Live/Work end unit loft located in the heart of Downtown Santa Ana's Artist Village! Main floor with ADA half bath can be Office, Retail-front or Artist Gallery and Highly Upgraded Upstairs Loft Living Area. Massive windows allow natural light. Loads of upgrades and detailed wood work throughout, including a one of a kind custom floating staircase with glass banister, and built-in bookcase/study. Upstairs has Open kitchen design includes full bath with dual sinks and stack washer and dryer hook-ups. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access, Tranquil view of the well maintained, lush landscaping of Community and quiet interior location. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and parks. Enjoy museums, entertainment, and The Santa Ana Zoo. Close to freeways and train station. Great investment opportunity in an ever-improving neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 N Bush Street have any available units?
261 N Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 N Bush Street have?
Some of 261 N Bush Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 N Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 N Bush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 N Bush Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 N Bush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 261 N Bush Street offer parking?
Yes, 261 N Bush Street offers parking.
Does 261 N Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 N Bush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 N Bush Street have a pool?
No, 261 N Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 N Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 261 N Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 N Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 N Bush Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine