261 N Bush Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright functional Live/Work end unit loft located in the heart of Downtown Santa Ana's Artist Village! Main floor with ADA half bath can be Office, Retail-front or Artist Gallery and Highly Upgraded Upstairs Loft Living Area. Massive windows allow natural light. Loads of upgrades and detailed wood work throughout, including a one of a kind custom floating staircase with glass banister, and built-in bookcase/study. Upstairs has Open kitchen design includes full bath with dual sinks and stack washer and dryer hook-ups. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access, Tranquil view of the well maintained, lush landscaping of Community and quiet interior location. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and parks. Enjoy museums, entertainment, and The Santa Ana Zoo. Close to freeways and train station. Great investment opportunity in an ever-improving neighborhood.