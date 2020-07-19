2509 S Griset Place

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. Nice 2-story single family house in a quiet/safe area of Morning Sun neighborhood. 4-bed/2.5-bath, open floor plan with 1939 sq ft living area. Remolded with brand new hardwood floor, new windows, fresh paint through. Scraped ceilings throughout, vaulted ceilings in living room, formal dining room, cozy fireplace in the separate family room. All bed rooms upstairs with new hardwood floor. 2-car attached garage. Relax in the private cozy back yard. 15-min walk to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School/ Carl Thorton Park. 10-min walk to McFadden Intermediate School. 6-min drive to Segerstrom High School. 8-min drive to Mile-Square Regional Park. 7-min drive to South Coast Plaza. 10-min to Fwy 405 / Fwy 55. Ready to move in.