Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1921 Bay Crest Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:41 PM

1921 Bay Crest Street

1921 Bay Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Bay Crest Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
SOUTH COAST SHORES GATED COMMUNITY, Single story LAKE FRONT, 3 bedroom 2 bath is now available for lease. Most kitchen appliances are recently replaced which includes, stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & granite cabinet tops. Livingroom with beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Bathrooms have marble cabinet tops with double sinks in the master bath. A lovely patio is attached and with open view of the lake which gives the feeling of the balcony on a cruise ship. Double pane windows, HVAC & ceiling fans. Location , location , location .... perfect, only walking distance to South Coast Plaza Shopping Center. Near Segerstrom Performing Arts Center, theaters, super markets, restaurants, freeways 55, 405, & 73. There is a 2 car attached garage, with washer & dryer hook up. Upon entering the gates of SCS it feels like a hidden paradise with fountains offering a tranquil living in the heart of Orange County. The lake is surrounded with mature trees, walkways, ducks & beautiful swan. A lovely pool and hot tub await you as you relax in it's clear, inviting waters. Available December 10, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Bay Crest Street have any available units?
1921 Bay Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Bay Crest Street have?
Some of 1921 Bay Crest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Bay Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Bay Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Bay Crest Street pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Bay Crest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1921 Bay Crest Street offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Bay Crest Street offers parking.
Does 1921 Bay Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Bay Crest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Bay Crest Street have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Bay Crest Street has a pool.
Does 1921 Bay Crest Street have accessible units?
No, 1921 Bay Crest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Bay Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Bay Crest Street has units with dishwashers.

