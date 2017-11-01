1921 Bay Crest Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

SOUTH COAST SHORES GATED COMMUNITY, Single story LAKE FRONT, 3 bedroom 2 bath is now available for lease. Most kitchen appliances are recently replaced which includes, stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & granite cabinet tops. Livingroom with beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Bathrooms have marble cabinet tops with double sinks in the master bath. A lovely patio is attached and with open view of the lake which gives the feeling of the balcony on a cruise ship. Double pane windows, HVAC & ceiling fans. Location , location , location .... perfect, only walking distance to South Coast Plaza Shopping Center. Near Segerstrom Performing Arts Center, theaters, super markets, restaurants, freeways 55, 405, & 73. There is a 2 car attached garage, with washer & dryer hook up. Upon entering the gates of SCS it feels like a hidden paradise with fountains offering a tranquil living in the heart of Orange County. The lake is surrounded with mature trees, walkways, ducks & beautiful swan. A lovely pool and hot tub await you as you relax in it's clear, inviting waters. Available December 10, 2019.