1527 N Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely rental is a live/work place in the Trendy Section of Santa Ana among other businesses & Law Offices. Features 2-bedrooms & 1-bath, living room and a Kitchenette. The kitchenette is equipped with refrigerator, small sink, and counter space (no stove or oven on premises). Nice balcony in front of building, private entrance, your own mail box, lush garden quiet building. Ideal for a working professionals who needs a quiet place to work. Shared Utilities. The square footage is estimated only.