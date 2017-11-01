All apartments in Santa Ana
145 E City Place Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

145 E City Place Dr

145 E City Place Dr · (714) 300-8762
Location

145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698

Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting. Located among thriving businesses such as retailers, law offices, artists, photography and misc. entrepreneurs. Run your business from the first floor and live on the 2nd and 3rd floors or you can use the entire space for business or just as your home. It features a built-in office desk and bathroom on the 1st floor, a stunning gourmet kitchen, dining, living space, laundry room and bath on the 2nd floor and a loft bedroom and bath on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor has hardwood floors and a large roll-up window with a balcony and double-height ceilings bringing the outdoors inside. Everything is at your doorstep: many great casual and formal dining options, coffee shop, Mother's Market, Main Place Mall, movies and a park. HOA includes water and sewage, window washing, and roof and gutter maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233698
Property Id 233698

(RLNE5830380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 E City Place Dr have any available units?
145 E City Place Dr has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 E City Place Dr have?
Some of 145 E City Place Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 E City Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 E City Place Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E City Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 E City Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 145 E City Place Dr offer parking?
No, 145 E City Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 145 E City Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 E City Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E City Place Dr have a pool?
No, 145 E City Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 E City Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 E City Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E City Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 E City Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
