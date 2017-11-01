145 E City Place Dr

Amenities

Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting. Located among thriving businesses such as retailers, law offices, artists, photography and misc. entrepreneurs. Run your business from the first floor and live on the 2nd and 3rd floors or you can use the entire space for business or just as your home. It features a built-in office desk and bathroom on the 1st floor, a stunning gourmet kitchen, dining, living space, laundry room and bath on the 2nd floor and a loft bedroom and bath on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor has hardwood floors and a large roll-up window with a balcony and double-height ceilings bringing the outdoors inside. Everything is at your doorstep: many great casual and formal dining options, coffee shop, Mother's Market, Main Place Mall, movies and a park. HOA includes water and sewage, window washing, and roof and gutter maintenance.

