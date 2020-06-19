1625 Cottage Grove AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room. Open, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, full grate gas slide in convection range with pendant hood, Whirlpool dishwasher, refrigerator with ice / water service in the door. Double pane windows throughout. An enclosed patio extension opens to a large fenced backyard for privacy and play. Large master bedroom with 2 closets, 1 w/ mirrored doors, sliding glass door to back. 1 car garage w/storage, workbench & washer/dryer. South Shoreview is wonderful neighborhood of single family homes that provide distance between neighbors, ample street parking Joinville & Shoreview parks with pool, ball fields and walking trails. Close to downtown San Mateo, easy access to San Francisco and Silicon Valley via 101 & 92. No smokers. Small pets considered, number and size restrictions.