1625 Cottage Grove AVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

1625 Cottage Grove AVE

1625 Cottage Grove Avenue · (650) 346-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Shoreview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room. Open, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, full grate gas slide in convection range with pendant hood, Whirlpool dishwasher, refrigerator with ice / water service in the door. Double pane windows throughout. An enclosed patio extension opens to a large fenced backyard for privacy and play. Large master bedroom with 2 closets, 1 w/ mirrored doors, sliding glass door to back. 1 car garage w/storage, workbench & washer/dryer. South Shoreview is wonderful neighborhood of single family homes that provide distance between neighbors, ample street parking Joinville & Shoreview parks with pool, ball fields and walking trails. Close to downtown San Mateo, easy access to San Francisco and Silicon Valley via 101 & 92. No smokers. Small pets considered, number and size restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have any available units?
1625 Cottage Grove AVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have?
Some of 1625 Cottage Grove AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Cottage Grove AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Cottage Grove AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Cottage Grove AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE does offer parking.
Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE has a pool.
Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE has accessible units.
Does 1625 Cottage Grove AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Cottage Grove AVE has units with dishwashers.
