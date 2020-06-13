Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

24 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Mateo, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
Hillsdale
9 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.
Results within 1 mile of San Mateo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Results within 5 miles of San Mateo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,060
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,875
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of San Mateo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Redwood Oaks
1 Unit Available
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Point
1 Unit Available
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204
550 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
708 Third Ave
708 3rd Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1450 sqft
Convenient location ( 5 minutes to Hwy 101 March Road). Centrally located to major cities and tech companies in Peninsula. Single family house 2 levels with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. This beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home is approximately 1450 sq ft.

San Mateo rents declined significantly over the past month

San Mateo rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Mateo stand at $3,569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,484 for a two-bedroom. San Mateo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Mateo, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Mateo

    As rents have increased marginally in San Mateo, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Mateo is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Mateo's median two-bedroom rent of $4,484 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in San Mateo.
    • While San Mateo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Mateo than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Mateo is more than four times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

