Apartment List
/
CA
/
san mateo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

142 Apartments for rent in San Mateo, CA with garage

San Mateo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hillsdale
41 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,786
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Marina Lagoon
15 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,698
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
Hillsdale
9 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
2920 Sunset TER
2920 Sunset Terrace, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1730 sqft
A private retreat with luxury details and open concept layout located in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a bonus work at home office.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
2862 Baze RD
2862 Baze Rd, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1710 sqft
**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
410 E Ellsworth CT
410 East Ellsworth Court, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1400 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on cul de sac. Walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Eat in kitchen with gas range, and GE Profile oven. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1840 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
725 sqft
1bd 1bth - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 227964 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
223 29th Avenue
223 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Mateo 3 BedroomsSan Mateo Accessible ApartmentsSan Mateo Apartments with Balcony
San Mateo Apartments with GarageSan Mateo Apartments with GymSan Mateo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Mateo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Mateo Apartments with ParkingSan Mateo Apartments with Pool
San Mateo Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Mateo Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Mateo Furnished ApartmentsSan Mateo Pet Friendly PlacesSan Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley