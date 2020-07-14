All apartments in San Mateo
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS

150 West 3rd Avenue · (650) 750-0503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District. A few blocks from beautiful downtown San Mateo which offers shopping, bistros, grocery stores, fine dining, 12 screen cinema, Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness, new public library, Central Park, and lots of entertainment. The Monterey offers pet-friendly 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes, many with views of the bay or hills. Conveniently located just 2 blocks west of El Camino and downtown Third Avenue, a short distance to CalTrain, as well as minutes to the 101 and 280 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have any available units?
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have?
Some of MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have accessible units?
Yes, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS has accessible units.
Does MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
