MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning cable included fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking e-payments on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District. A few blocks from beautiful downtown San Mateo which offers shopping, bistros, grocery stores, fine dining, 12 screen cinema, Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness, new public library, Central Park, and lots of entertainment. The Monterey offers pet-friendly 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes, many with views of the bay or hills. Conveniently located just 2 blocks west of El Camino and downtown Third Avenue, a short distance to CalTrain, as well as minutes to the 101 and 280 Freeways.