marina lagoon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Marina Lagoon, San Mateo, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104
707 Fathom Drive, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
986 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Marina Lagoon neighborhood in San Mateo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Vista Del Sol
1716 Vista Del Sol, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
765 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! One bedroom, one bath Edgewater Isle Condo. Super clean. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath with lots of storage. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk in closet. Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Marina Lagoon
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,403
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
29 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
12 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,616
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,483
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,634
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,248
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:53am
7 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
