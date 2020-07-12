/
beresford park
173 Apartments for rent in Beresford Park, San Mateo, CA
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,421
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,817
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
765 Sequoia AVE
765 Sequoia Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1834 sqft
Short term or long term rental. Welcome home to absolutely gorgeous creekside gem in impeccable condition located in San Mateo Terrace off Alameda De Las Pulgas.
Results within 1 mile of Beresford Park
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
10 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
15 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,403
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
29 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
11 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
7 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
1 Unit Available
114 Barneson Avenue
114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1007 sqft
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage.
1 Unit Available
93 30th Avenue
93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
93 30th Ave. #C This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.
1 Unit Available
Mode By Alta
2089 Pacific Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1080 sqft
Live Here Rent Free for 4 Weeks!!! Apply Now...... Our sophisticated pet-friendly San Mateo apartment community focuses on design that takes the stress out of modern life.
1 Unit Available
2074 S Delaware St
2074 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1320 sqft
This post is for the entire house - a lovely townhome close to two Caltrain Stations, downtown San Mateo, WeWork, Rakuten headquarters, shuttle stops for many Bay Area companies (Google, Genentech), etc.
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
655 sqft
1bd 1bth Laurelwood Apartments /1 month free rent - Property Id: 309222 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent that offers double pane windows, renovated kitchen cabinets and appliances and carpeting in the living room and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2005 Parrott Drive
2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1650 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!- OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm - PRICE REDUCED!!! OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal
1 Unit Available
1520 Palm AVE
1520 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Charming early-century "Arts and Crafts" period home in beautiful Hayward Park, a desirable & highly walkable neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Beresford Park
55 Units Available
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
19 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
24 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
7 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
15 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
13 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
42 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
