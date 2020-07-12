/
hillsdale
115 Apartments for rent in Hillsdale, San Mateo, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,403
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
29 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53am
7 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
93 30th Avenue
93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
93 30th Ave. #C This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mode By Alta
2089 Pacific Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1080 sqft
Live Here Rent Free for 4 Weeks!!! Apply Now...... Our sophisticated pet-friendly San Mateo apartment community focuses on design that takes the stress out of modern life.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2074 S Delaware St
2074 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1320 sqft
This post is for the entire house - a lovely townhome close to two Caltrain Stations, downtown San Mateo, WeWork, Rakuten headquarters, shuttle stops for many Bay Area companies (Google, Genentech), etc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsdale
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
12 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,483
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
114 Barneson Avenue
114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1007 sqft
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Treasure Island Dr.
326 Treasure Island Drive, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1880 sqft
326 Treasure Island Dr. Available 07/13/20 Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location - Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1532 Roberta DR
1532 Roberta Drive, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1800 sqft
Your destination waterfront lifestyle awaits you in the heart of the Peninsula! Enjoy water front & center in this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a beach resort vibe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
765 Sequoia AVE
765 Sequoia Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1834 sqft
Short term or long term rental. Welcome home to absolutely gorgeous creekside gem in impeccable condition located in San Mateo Terrace off Alameda De Las Pulgas.
