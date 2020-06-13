Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in San Mateo, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hillsdale
26 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,963
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,786
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Shoreview
7 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,835
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Marina Lagoon
15 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,698
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
Hillsdale
9 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillsdale
8 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,547
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,737
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,326
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Hayward Park
1 Unit Available
114 Barneson Avenue
114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1007 sqft
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
223 29th Avenue
223 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Mateo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Mateo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

