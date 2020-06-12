Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM

107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Mateo, CA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Hillsdale
26 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Marina Lagoon
16 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1244 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
444 Georgetown Ave
444 Georgetown Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1370 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue San Mateo This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
410 E Ellsworth CT
410 East Ellsworth Court, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1400 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on cul de sac. Walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Eat in kitchen with gas range, and GE Profile oven. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
2074 S Delaware St
2074 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1320 sqft
Utilities: Averages about $140/Mo total for Electric, Gas, Internet ($40/mo).

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Hayward Park
1 Unit Available
1520 Palm AVE
1520 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Charming early-century "Arts and Crafts" period home in beautiful Hayward Park, a desirable & highly walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
10 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1432 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lyon Hoag
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Lyon Hoag neighborhood in Burlingame, just minutes away to and from

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report. San Mateo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Mateo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report. San Mateo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Mateo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Mateo rents declined significantly over the past month

San Mateo rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Mateo stand at $3,569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,484 for a two-bedroom. San Mateo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Mateo, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Mateo

    As rents have increased marginally in San Mateo, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Mateo is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Mateo's median two-bedroom rent of $4,484 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in San Mateo.
    • While San Mateo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Mateo than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Mateo is more than four times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

