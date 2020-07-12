/
northwest heights
103 Apartments for rent in Northwest Heights, San Mateo, CA
11 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
1 Unit Available
324 Villa Terrace #C
324 Villa Terrace, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1-car garage and 1 assigned covered carport. Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, trash compactor, washer & dryer, fireplace, walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
719 Highland Avenue
719 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2bd / 2ba unit in a friendly apartment community with a large balcony. Ideally for long term tenants looking for minimum one year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Combination of tile and new carpet floors.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Heights
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,421
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,817
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
3 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,798
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
1 Unit Available
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.
1 Unit Available
114 Barneson Avenue
114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1007 sqft
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage.
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1200 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.
1 Unit Available
2074 S Delaware St
2074 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1320 sqft
This post is for the entire house - a lovely townhome close to two Caltrain Stations, downtown San Mateo, WeWork, Rakuten headquarters, shuttle stops for many Bay Area companies (Google, Genentech), etc.
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd Rear Studio
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710 Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough • Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown Burlingame • Spacious: large
1 Unit Available
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen. Living room connects to the kitchen. Unit is equipped with all new appliances and a bonus washer/dryer for use.
1 Unit Available
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of
1 Unit Available
433 E Bellevue Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401
433 East Bellevue Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2460 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef7812e4299601193fe5df6 Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths duplex home near downtown San Mateo. Walking distance to San Mateo High School.
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
1 Unit Available
847 Woodside Way
847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
847 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
12 Lorton Avenue
12 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Lorton Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
522 South Grant St
522 South Grant Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1210 sqft
Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! - Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! 522 South Grant Avenue San Mateo CA 94401 AVAILABLE:
1 Unit Available
1520 Palm AVE
1520 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Charming early-century "Arts and Crafts" period home in beautiful Hayward Park, a desirable & highly walkable neighborhood.
