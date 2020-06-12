Apartment List
92 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Mateo, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,429
1063 sqft
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Hillsdale
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
38 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Beresford Park
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,171
1029 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,116
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
8 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,326
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
Hillsdale
9 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
11 Hayward Avenue
11 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
*** do not use the application apply button. Please obtain from rental agent *** Centrally located, spacious 2-story condo unit in Highly desirable San Mateo neighborhood of Hayward Park. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths! 1500 square feet plus a patio.

1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Hayward Park
1 Unit Available
522 South Grant St
522 South Grant Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1210 sqft
Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! - Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! 522 South Grant Avenue San Mateo CA 94401 AVAILABLE:

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104
3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
785 sqft
Hello prospective tenants! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent! - 2 Private Car Ports available - Storage Space - Laundry in the building - Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
114 24th Ave
114 24th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1608 sqft
This 1,608 sq/ft, 2 story beautiful condominium has been fully remodeled with the following: New Kitchen Appliances (Samsung Fridge, Stove, Micro-hood and Dish Washer) New Kitchen Cabinets New Kitchen Counter Tops New Kitchen Sink New Kitchen
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Neighborhood 9
40 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!

June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report. San Mateo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Mateo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Mateo Rent Report. San Mateo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Mateo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Mateo rents declined significantly over the past month

San Mateo rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Mateo stand at $3,569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,484 for a two-bedroom. San Mateo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Mateo, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Mateo

    As rents have increased marginally in San Mateo, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Mateo is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Mateo's median two-bedroom rent of $4,484 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in San Mateo.
    • While San Mateo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Mateo than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Mateo is more than four times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

